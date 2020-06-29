Family craft time! How to make a Popsicle Stick Flag

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
Just in time for Summer, kids can make this easy-to-craft Popsicle Stick Flag to decorate for holidays, or the big cookout!
Getting ready for the Fourth of July? Break out the crafting supplies, because we’re making a Popsicle Stick Flag!
These wooden creations are easy and fun to make. They are terrific decorations for the holidays, and if you make more than one, they look great in a group.
You’ll need: popsicle sticks, markers or paint, blue colored paper or felt, a hole punch and a glue stick.
Get ready for a Patriotic good time.
