Free COVID-19 testing taking place in Canton on Monday

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Anyone in the Canton area who thinks they may have the coronavirus or have been around someone infected will have a chance to take a test.
A ‘pop-up’ testing site will be in the Canton area on Monday.
The site will be held at the Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Health Center on Sherrick Road from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The tests will be administered free of cost and are available to everyone. Even if the person is showing symptoms or not.
