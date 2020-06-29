Free COVID-19 testing taking place in Canton on Monday

Free COVID-19 testing taking place in Canton on Monday
. (Source: MGN Image)
By Alan Rodges | June 29, 2020 at 5:52 AM EDT - Updated June 29 at 6:02 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Anyone in the Canton area who thinks they may have the coronavirus or have been around someone infected will have a chance to take a test.

A ‘pop-up’ testing site will be in the Canton area on Monday.

The site will be held at the Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Health Center on Sherrick Road from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The tests will be administered free of cost and are available to everyone. Even if the person is showing symptoms or not.

In June, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that anyone in Ohio will be allowed to take a COVID-19 test.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.