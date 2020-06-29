Free pop-up Covid-19 testing site in Canton aims to curb the surge

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - People in Canton were able to get tested for COVID-19, with or without symptoms, for free.
The testing started at 9 a.m. this morning and ended around 4 p.m.
People that got tested said they want to get ahead of the disease.
“I was just talking to one of my friends, she was like: ‘Why are you going to get tested?' I was like: ‘Well, it’s the same thing as getting tested for an STD you just want to be safe than sorry.' It’s better to know than not know, essentially,” said Jonathon Smart.
Terry Regula from My Community Health Center said she wants to give access to those that typically don’t have it.
Plus it’s an important step she says in battling coronavirus.
“It’s a wonderful thing to connect with the community because this is a unique situation for all of us, not just health care workers we can provide relief with information and knowledge,” said Regula.
Knowledge that can ease the uncertainty many are dealing with around the world.
The Canton pop-up testing site outside of Edward L Peel Coleman Community Center is going to be available on Monday, Wednesday, & Friday in July, August and September.
