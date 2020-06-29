Gov. DeWine expected to unveil reopening strategy for Ohio schools by Thursday

The empty world language room is shown at Orange High School in Pepper Pike. Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Chris Anderson | June 29, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT - Updated June 29 at 2:24 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Monday that he expected to share that state’s strategy for reopening schools for the 2020-21 academic year by Thursday.

The governor shared his intentions during Monday’s press conference that was called following a week of above-average COVID-19 positive tests.

Gov. DeWine previously mentioned that schools statewide are already preparing to continue remote learning if needed for next year.

One option under consideration is a “two-day, two-day” plan. The governor said the option would mean one group of students would attend school on two specific days and another group would attend on two different days, all while continuing remote learning.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted the governor in April to close all Ohio schools to on-campus learning for the remainder of the academic year.

