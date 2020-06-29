Gov. DeWine warns of ‘broader community spread’; 737 new COVID-19 cases reported over last 24 hours in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 2,818 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 51,046 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called a special briefing on Monday as the state’s total daily cases continue to be reported with above-average numbers.
“The creeping up of our positivity rate, even as we are doing more testing, means that we are likely picking up signs of broader community spread,” the governor said on Monday.
Gov. DeWine also noted an increase in hospitalizations in Ohio, particularly in three counties.
The increase in hospital utilization is the first spike in Ohio’s rate since April.
According to the governor’s data, the increases are particularly noticeable in the Cleveland, Dayton, and Cincinnati areas.
A University Hospitals doctor who specializes in infectious diseases spoke to 19 News about the rising trends.
An additional 3,522 cases and 243 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 7,746 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 1,961 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.