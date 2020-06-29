Guests can now reserve a spot for Cedar Point’s 2020 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The reservation system for guests at Cedar Point’s amusement park is now active.
Guests will be required to reserve a day and time in order to attend Cedar Point for the 2020 season, which has been shortened and restricted due to COVID-19 concerns.
Reservations can only be made online by season passholders at this time.
Passholders will not be able to enter Cedar Point prior to their selected time, but can access the park anytime after the reservation.
In addition to needing a reservation to enter the park, all guests must wear face coverings inside Cedar Point and complete a health screening prior to visiting.
Cedar Point will open to passholders and resort guests on July 9.
