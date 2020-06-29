Hall of Fame Game tickets purchased in 2020 good for next year’s game

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - There are plenty of disappointed football fans after the National Football League announced that the inaugural kick-off to the 2020 season is now canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
What does that mean for fans who have already purchased their 2020 tickets to the NFL’s Hall Of Fame Game?
Well, the NFL said that on Monday, ticketholders could get a refund or keep the ticket for the 2021 Hall Of Fame Game.
The game was set to start in early August, but now all of the NFL Hall Of Fame events will take place Aug. 5-9, 2021.
The game will still feature a classic matchup of historic teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys.
NFL officials stated that the game initially sold out within 22 minutes.
Now fans will have a chance to catch all of the hall of fame weekend fun in 2021.
