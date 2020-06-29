New study finds that 67% of midwestern parents are in favor of kids returning to school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new study finds that nearly 70% of parents would likely send all of their children to public school for in-person classes for the start of the next school year.
The University of Michigan conducted the study of over 1,000 parents from Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio.
67% of the 1,000 parents surveyed said that they would likely send all of their children back to school for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
According to the study, some parents didn’t fear for their children’s health, while others stated that they don’t have anyone to babysit or watch their children while they are at work.
One Ohio resident stated that they do not want their child to wear a mask for the entire school day because of health concerns.
12% of parents said they are likely not sending at least one of their children to in-person classes, and 21% said that they haven’t made up their decision on whether to send their child to school or not.
The entire study can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.