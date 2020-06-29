Northeast Ohio weather: Beautiful night ahead, hot and dry week in the forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A blocking pattern has set up over the Great Lakes for the week ahead.
High pressure will remain in control of our area.
This means that the weather will be very quiet and quite stable this week.
Of course, this is wonderful news for our outdoor plans, but it is bad news for anyone with a lawn and/or garden.
We have another gorgeous night in the forecast tonight.
Temperatures will fall into the low 60s by tomorrow morning, under mostly starry skies.
Skies will remain generally mostly sunny through Friday.
It feels weird to even type that, given the fact that our weather was so volatile last week.
Things will also be getting gradually warmer each day.
Expect highs in the low 80s through Wednesday and highs in the mid to upper 80s from Thursday through Sunday.
Other than an isolated, stray, passing shower or thunderstorm, we are essentially dry through the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.