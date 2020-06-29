Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry spell this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure in control of our weather. It is centered to the north of Lake Erie. This will mean a general north to northeast wind and lake breezes. The north wind today is relatively light. A partly cloudy sky is in the forecast. 70s along the immediate lakeshore this afternoon to temperatures well in the 80s away from the lake breeze zone. Humidity levels not too bad for this time of year. A very pleasant, but dry weather pattern. Clear sky tonight as we dip into the 60s.