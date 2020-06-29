Outdoor visitations at Ohio nursing homes can resume July 20

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is loosening the COVID-19 restrictions when it comes to visitations to nursing homes.
The governor said visitations to nursing homes can begin to take place again beginning July 20, but only outdoors.
Nursing homes should consider several factors when deciding if outdoor visits could be safely allowed:
- Case status in community
- Case status in nursing home
- Staffing levels
- Access to adequate testing for residents and staff
- Personal protective equipment supplies
- Hospital capacity
“We are confident that our approach provides each facility the flexibility needed to assess their readiness to safely facilitate outdoor visitation and to do so in a transparent way that keeps residents and families informed,” the governor stated on Monday.
Coronavirus-related deaths account for approximately 70% of Ohio’s totals.
Outdoor visitations to assisted living facilities were permitted to reopen on June 8.
Gov. DeWine did not indicate when inside visitations may be able to resume.
