Police issue warrant for Cleveland man accused of shooting at motorist during road rage incident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocky River police identified a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest in connection to a road rage shooting.
According to detectives, 24-year-old Eli Nieves fired several shots at another motorist during the June 19 incident.
The victim called police and said he was traveling on Clifton Boulevard when he was allegedly shot at multiple times by Nieves.
During the investigation, police learned that the victim may have been involved in a road rage incident with the accused.
Nieves is suspected of driving up next to the victim’s car, pointing a gun at him, and firing several shots. The victim was not hit or injured.
Officers found five 9mm shell casings at the scene of the shooting.
Rocky River police obtained a warrant for felonious assault for the suspect, who is from Cleveland. As of Monday morning, Nieves has not been taken into custody.
