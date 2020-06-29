Police search for missing 22-year-old Cleveland Heights man

Police search for missing 22-year-old Cleveland Heights man
Malik Harris (Source: Cleveland Heights police)
By Chris Anderson | June 29, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT - Updated June 29 at 9:28 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights police are hoping the public can help locate a missing 22-year-old man.

According to investigators, Malik Harris was last seen recently leaving his home on Monticello Boulevard.

Police say his family is very concerned for his well-being.

Harris is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and was last known to be wearing a gray and blue shirt, gray sweatpants, and colorful shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Harris’ location should contact Cleveland Heights police immediately at 216-321-1234.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.