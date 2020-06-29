Ramp closures on I-271 and I-480 scheduled this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There will be ramp closures on I-271 and I-480 this week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
ODOT said crews are continuing to work on widening I-271 north and southbound between the Cuyahoga and Summit county lines and Miles Road in Bedford, Bedford Heights, Oakwood and Warrensville Heights,.
• I-480 eastbound exit ramp to Broadway Avenue will be closed for pavement work on Tuesday, June 30, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
• Broadway Avenue entrance ramp to I-480 eastbound will be closed for pavement work on Wednesday, July 1, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
• Rockside Road entrance ramp to I-271 northbound will be closed for pavement work on Thursday, July 2, between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.
• Broadway Avenue entrance ramp to I-480 westbound will be closed for pavement work on Thursday, July 2, between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.
• I-480 westbound exit ramp to Broadway Avenue will be closed for pavement work on Friday, July 3, between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.
ODOT said the project is expected to be completed in July 2020.
