University Hospitals doctor discusses recent spike of positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio
File photo of a testing lab (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By Chris Anderson | June 29, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT - Updated June 29 at 11:28 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coronavirus cases continue to be reported above-average in Ohio for several consecutive days in a row.

Dr. Claudia Hoyen, who specializes in pediatric infectious diseases with University Hospitals, spoke with 19 News on Monday about the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the Ohio Department of Health’s data on Monday morning, there are more than 50,000 total cases of COVID-19 and at least 2,807 deaths reported from the virus.

