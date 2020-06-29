University Hospitals doctor discusses recent spike of positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coronavirus cases continue to be reported above-average in Ohio for several consecutive days in a row.
Dr. Claudia Hoyen, who specializes in pediatric infectious diseases with University Hospitals, spoke with 19 News on Monday about the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
According to the Ohio Department of Health’s data on Monday morning, there are more than 50,000 total cases of COVID-19 and at least 2,807 deaths reported from the virus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.