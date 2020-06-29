65-year-old man wanted by Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for murder and burglary

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward is being offered by The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for information to arrest Fethi Jelassi, 65, who is suspected of shooting and killing two people in June 2000.
He is wanted for aggravated murder and burglary by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said he shot and killed David Settle and his mother Patsy back in June 2000. Both victims were found in the basement of the victim’s home.
Jelassi, 65, is described as 5′7″ and weighing 180 pounds. Jelassi has a tattoo of a female face on his upper left forearm. He has also used to following aliases: Frank Adams, Frank Jelassi, Omar Massadud, and Fethi Messaoud.
If you have any information in reference to Fethi Jelassi, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.