You need a ticket for the North Ridgeville July Fourth fireworks display

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Tickets are now being sold for the Fourth of July fireworks display at Victory Park.
The event begins at 7 p.m. on July 4 at Victory Park, 7777 Victory Lane, North Ridgeville.
Ticket prices are per vehicle, not per person.
You can only purchase your ticket on-line, no tickets will be sold at the door.
- $20.00 for general admission
- $25.00 for preferred parking
- $65.00 for VIP Parking (Max 5 people; includes, free water and pop, free found of mini golf at Sweeties Golfland to redeem that night and parking on the upper deck)
For every ticket purchased, you will receive a coupon for a free ICEE at Sweeties Golfand in North Ridgeville, good that evening.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase at Victory Park.
Net proceeds will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio and Canine Superheroes Foundation.
