Akron Public Schools releases proposal for in-person classes to be held in fall

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Public Schools laid out their plan to help kids succeed and stay safe when they come back to school in the fall.
A set of recommendations from a group of administrators, teachers, and parents was given to the school board on Monday night.
Preschool & Kindergarten:
- Students in preschool through second grade would come to school every day. Even though class sizes would be cut in half in order to abide by social distancing guidelines.
Grades three through eight:
- Grades three through eight would come into school two days a week and do remote learning the other three.
High School:
- High schoolers would do most of their lessons online, and would only come in for school work that includes labs or projects.
Students with disabilities would come in every day.
All Akron public school families would have the option to keep their kids at home and learn online.
Cleaning and masks guidelines:
- Every student and staff member would have to wear a mask while in school, according to officials.
- Schools would also go through a deep cleaning on weekends and off days.
- In the event of an outbreak, the school would be prepared to return to 100% remote learning.
An Akron Public Schools’ study showed that nearly 80% of parents said they are okay sending their children back to school.
Other studies have shown younger kids struggle the most with distance learning.
The school board is expected to vote on the final plan in mid-July.
Governor DeWine will announce the state’s plan for schools by Thursday.
Akron school officials said they would tweak their rules based on the governor’s recommendations.
Where should classes be held this fall?
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.