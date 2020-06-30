Akron RubberDucks benched as Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season amid resurgent pandemic

“The news that we will not have RubberDucks baseball at Canal Park this summer is devastating,” RubberDucks General Manager, Jim Pfander, said in a prepared statement. “However, because of the immense value we place on the safety of our fans, players, staff and partners, we fully support the decision to cancel the season. We are looking forward to the many socially-distanced and safe events that we planned as a contingency to continue to bring Affordable Family Fun to our community while we wait for RubberDucks baseball in 2021. Akron has always been resilient in the face of adversity, and we look forward to opening day next April.”