Akron RubberDucks benched as Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season amid resurgent pandemic

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron RubberDucks, in conjunction with a statement made by Minor League Baseball President Pat O’Conner on Tuesday, announced the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The news that we will not have RubberDucks baseball at Canal Park this summer is devastating,” RubberDucks General Manager, Jim Pfander, said in a prepared statement. “However, because of the immense value we place on the safety of our fans, players, staff and partners, we fully support the decision to cancel the season. We are looking forward to the many socially-distanced and safe events that we planned as a contingency to continue to bring Affordable Family Fun to our community while we wait for RubberDucks baseball in 2021. Akron has always been resilient in the face of adversity, and we look forward to opening day next April.”
The Akron RubberDucks will continue to host socially-distanced events throughout the summer at Canal Park, which include:
- July 4: Fourth on the Field: 6 p.m. gates, 7:30 p.m. movie
- July 11: Hoban-STVM Game: 5:30 p.m. gates, 7:05 first pitch
- More to Come!
With this news becoming official, the Akron RubberDucks have developed a detailed plan in order to best serve each ticket holder’s account, which is included in the link below and available here.
