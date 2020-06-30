Arizona Cardinals cut WR who crashed Camaro into Lake Erie (bodycam)

Put-in-Bay police charged Jermiah Braswell with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

By John Deike | June 30, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 9:49 PM

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Arizona Cardinals released rookie wide receiver Jermiah Braswell on Monday after he drove his Camaro into Lake Erie over the weekend.

Braswell, an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State University, failed a breathalyzer test, and was charged with OVI by Put-in-Bay police.

Watch bodycam video of the arrest, here:

The accident happened near Conlan Road this past Saturday at about 6:30 p.m.

“That happened to be at the end of a dead end street, through my yard, between my garage and house, less than 100 [feet] from where my neighbors’ children were playing,” a resident wrote in an email to 19 News. “Then through my new patio and patio furniture that I would have been sitting at if I was home.”

