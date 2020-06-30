Blood drive taking place at Rocket Mortgage Field House on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A blood drive will happen at Rocket Mortgage Field House on Tuesday morning.
The drive is meant to help aid in the fight against the coronavirus.
The blood that is donated will be tested for coronavirus antibodies.
The blood drive is hosted by the American Red Cross and will last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
This won’t be the last blood drive. There will also be drives that happen on July 9 and July 30.
Those who donate will need to make an appointment first.
If anyone is interested in donating blood, click the link here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.