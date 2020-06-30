Cleveland Heights teenager missing since June 24

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old girl has been missing since June 24, according to police.
Cleveland Heights police said Grace Pressimone was last seen in the area of Severance Town Center wearing a black Adidas shirt with white stripes, gray pants and black/white Nike shoes.
Police said Pressimone and her family recently moved to Cleveland Heights from out of state.
Pressimone is 5′07″ and 180lbs.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Heights police at 216-321-1234.
