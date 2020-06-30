Cleveland Museum of Art reopening on Tuesday

Cleveland Museum of Art reopening on Tuesday
Wade Lagoon (Source: Michael Dakota)
By Alan Rodges | June 30, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 1:42 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Museum of Art is back in business.

Like most attractions, visitors need to make plans in advance and make a reservation.

The museum is only offering a limited number of free tickets.

The CMA is officially OPEN again! 🎉 We can’t wait to see you! Reserve your free entry tickets NOW. Go to cma.org/visitplan, or call the ticket center at 216-421-7350. #WelcomeBackCMA

Posted by The Cleveland Museum of Art on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

There are also new safety procedures, like wearing a mask, proper social distancing, health screenings, facial coverings, digital maps, and consistent hand washing.

The museum also has a maximum of 500 visitors that a permitted to be in the building each day.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.