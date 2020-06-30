Cleveland Museum of Art reopening on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Museum of Art is back in business.
Like most attractions, visitors need to make plans in advance and make a reservation.
The museum is only offering a limited number of free tickets.
There are also new safety procedures, like wearing a mask, proper social distancing, health screenings, facial coverings, digital maps, and consistent hand washing.
The museum also has a maximum of 500 visitors that a permitted to be in the building each day.
