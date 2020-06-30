Cleveland police looking for hit skip driver who struck motorcyclist

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have released several surveillance pictures of a vehicle involved in a hit skip accident involving a motorcyclist.
Cleveland police said around 11 p.m. on June 28, a 38-year-old man was struck while riding in the area of E. 93rd Street and Kinsman Road.
According to police, the driver of a dark colored SUV was traveling east on Kinsman Road when they drifted into the westbound lanes and crashed into the motorcycle.
After the accident, officers said the driver fled the scene.
Officers said the SUV should have damage to the left side and/or left front.
The 38-year-old victim was transported to University Hospitals, where police said he is recovering from serious leg injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call accident investigators at 216-623-5295 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME
