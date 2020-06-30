Cleveland police looking for hit skip driver who struck motorcyclist

(Source: Cleveland police)
By Julia Tullos | June 30, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 3:01 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have released several surveillance pictures of a vehicle involved in a hit skip accident involving a motorcyclist.

Cleveland police said around 11 p.m. on June 28, a 38-year-old man was struck while riding in the area of E. 93rd Street and Kinsman Road.

According to police, the driver of a dark colored SUV was traveling east on Kinsman Road when they drifted into the westbound lanes and crashed into the motorcycle.

Driver wanted for hitting a motorcyclist. (Source: Cleveland police)

After the accident, officers said the driver fled the scene.

Officers said the SUV should have damage to the left side and/or left front.

The 38-year-old victim was transported to University Hospitals, where police said he is recovering from serious leg injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call accident investigators at 216-623-5295 or  Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME

