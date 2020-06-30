Cleveland’s Black Lives Matter mural on East 93rd Street vandalized (photo gallery)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Black Lives Matter mural on Cleveland’s East side was vandalized overnight with messages written across several of the streetwide letters.
Photos submitted to 19 News show messages like “Stop killing each other” and “BLM is Marxist.”
“Guess I have to buy some paint and touch up these beautiful works today,” Ricky Smith, one of the project’s creators, wrote on Twitter.
The mural was installed by dozens of volunteer artists who were inspired by similar works of art throughout the country following the death of George Floyd.
Cleveland police say East 93rd Street near Union Avenue will remain closed at the site of the mural through the weekend until July 6.
