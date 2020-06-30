Commuter Cast: Warm and dry week, a water main break on Lorain Ave may cause for some morning confusion and be aware of the RTA construction project

Commuter Cast: Warm and dry week, a water main break on Lorain Ave may cause for some morning confusion and be aware of the RTA construction project
By Alan Rodges | June 30, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT - Updated June 30 at 7:06 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Commuter Cast is a daily online show that takes a close look at the weather and traffic for your morning commute, it airs daily at 7:10 a.m.

Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak and traffic anchor Jamie Sullivan take a look at the roads for your commute.

A water main break is causing a closure for W.130th between Cooley and Lorian Ave,

A major construction project is taking place for RTA on Monday.

The weather is going to be warm and dry.

Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and in the 80s today

