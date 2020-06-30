Double shooting suspect on the run from Elyria police considered armed and dangerous

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are looking for a man who is on the run after being accused of shooting two people.
On Monday, just after 11 p.m., Elyria police were called to 166 Bohannon Ct. for two shooting victims.
When police arrived, they administered first aid to both victims until EMS arrived.
Both victims were transported to University Hospital Elyria Medical Center, and then they were life-flighted to Metro General Hospital.
18-year-old Theo Ramon Thomas Jr. allegedly fled the scene and is now being identified as the suspect.
Thomas Jr. is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
Anyone who may see Thomas is asked to call Elyria police at 440-323-3302.
