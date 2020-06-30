First Ladies’ Library reopens in Canton as part of phased reopening by National Park Services

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The National First Ladies’ Education and Research Center has opened again for the first time since late March.
”It’s always great to get the American public back in here and learn more about history, especially the history of first ladies,” says site manager Chris Wilkinson, of the National Park Services.
In addition to pins, buttons, books, and dresses, the First Ladies’ Museum now has arrows on the floor and a new limit of 10 guests.
It’s also a special year for the museum with an exhibit on the 100th year of women’s suffrage as well as another big event.
”The National First Ladies Library just installed a new exhibit. ‘First Ladies on the Campaign Trail,’ and, of course, this year there’s the presidential election, so we think this is especially relevant,” Wilkinson says.
Next door, Canton-native and former First Lady Ida Saxton McKinley’s home will not reopen until later this summer.
”We will probably begin by opening it by reservation only,” according to Wilkinson. “There’s usually three floors visitors go up to. More than likely, it’s be just one floor but we’ll open up more rooms on that first floor.“
Museum staff says it’s ready for guests again at the library.
”We have a good balance between making the alterations and keeping the visitor experience at a premium,” Wilkinson says. “It’s going to take a few changes.”
Meanwhile, the James A. Garfield National Historic Site Visitor Center in Mentor will reopen on Wednesday, July 1.
