Fourth of July reminder from Cleveland police: Celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is issuing a public safety reminder ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
The reminder, which should be common sense, states that “not only is celebratory gunfire illegal, it is dangerous.”
Police say the intention may be celebratory to shoot towards the sky, but the consequences can be disastrous, especially in densely populated urban areas, for neighbors and property.
The city of Cleveland is also reminding residents that most types of fireworks are illegal to possess and discharge in the state of Ohio.
Police, fire officials, and paramedics will be patrolling the streets during the Fourth of July weekend, the city said.
