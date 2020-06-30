743 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths reported over last 24 hours in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 2,863 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 51,789 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Tuesday.
An additional 3,567 cases and 248 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 7,839 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 1,994 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.