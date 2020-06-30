Man arrested after pointing loaded gun at protesters in North Canton

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man now faces several charges after he pointed a gun at a group of protesters who were blocking an intersection on Tuesday night in North Canton, according to police.
At about 6:58 p.m., Dustin Reagan maneuvered around stopped traffic at North Main and Maple streets, got out of his truck and began arguing with protesters from the Ohio Community Coalition.
Reagan then pulled out a loaded gun and was immediately arrested, police reported.
Reagan was charged with one count of reckless operation (minor misdemeanor), one count of aggravated menacing (first-degree misdemeanor), and one count of carrying concealed weapons (fourth-degree felony).
The suspect was booked into Stark County Jail.
