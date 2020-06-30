Murder, shootings and stabbings over last 2 days has Cleveland detectives chasing leads (maps)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth doctors couldn’t save a 54-year-old man, after he was shot multiple times on the city’s East Side on June 28.
Police found the man bleeding to death at 6201 Haltnorth Walk , and rendered First Aid until EMS arrived, according to Cleveland Police.
The victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is investigating.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided via Crime Stoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.
Shooting and stabbings
Over the last 24 hours, two people were shot and two were stabbed in various neighborhoods across the city, according to police.
- 2580 East 66th St.: A 21-year-old man was shot in the hip. Suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a white Dodge SUV with tinted windows. The victim was rushed by car to a hospital.
- 3206 Prospect Ave.: A 49-year-old woman was stabbed in the hand during a purse snatching. The woman was taken to MetroHealth hospital, and police have a lead on the suspect.
- 12307 St. Clair Ave.: A 30-year-old man was shot in the wrist. The suspect ran away, and the victim was taken by EMS to University Hospitals.
- 11308 Clarebird Ave: A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the left arm, but refused medical assistance. The suspect was arrested and taken to St. Vincent Charity Hospital.
Return to 19 News for updates on this recent string of violent crimes.
