CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Little change to the overall weather pattern. High pressure is to our north. A general east to north wind will set up once again. A lake breeze happens in the afternoon. Surface water temperatures on Lake Erie are in the 70s. Sunny sky with afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s along the lakeshore to upper 80s outside of the lake breeze zone. A clear sky tonight as we dip into the 60s overnight.