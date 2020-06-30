Police searching for Cleveland teen girl who has been missing for nearly a month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are hoping the public can assist in locating a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since June 4.
Diamond Harris is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
According to police, Harris has been known to spend time near the West 117th Street and Madison Avenue RTA station, as well as on East 79th Street near Cedar Avenue and Superior Avenue.
Anybody with information regarding Harris’ location should contact the Cleveland Division of Police Third District at 216-623-5318.
