Police searching for Cleveland teen girl who has been missing for nearly a month

Police searching for Cleveland teen girl who has been missing for nearly a month
Diamond Harris (Source: Cleveland police)
By Chris Anderson | June 30, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT - Updated June 30 at 9:19 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are hoping the public can assist in locating a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since June 4.

Diamond Harris is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

According to police, Harris has been known to spend time near the West 117th Street and Madison Avenue RTA station, as well as on East 79th Street near Cedar Avenue and Superior Avenue.

Police need your help locating the young woman in the attached missing person flyer. Please share this flyer. She is known to have frequented the Second District area.

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Anybody with information regarding Harris’ location should contact the Cleveland Division of Police Third District at 216-623-5318.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.