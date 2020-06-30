Punch Bowl Social Cleveland re-opening in the Flats

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another restaurant in the Flats will soon be re-opening its doors.
Punch Bowl Social Cleveland posted on their Facebook page they will be back open on July 13.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered all restaurants and bars to close on March 15, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bars and restaurants were given the all clear to re-open on May 21 with indoor seating, if they followed new safety guidelines, but many choose to wait.
Punch Bowl Social Cleveland said more details will be released in the next few weeks.
