Put-in-Bay coronavirus outbreak puts island packed with partiers on edge

“Anyone could have COVID-19 and you may never know because some people with COVID-19 are not yet sick, and never have symptoms of the disease,” said TLCHD Health Commissioner, Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, in prepared statement. “With that being said, we need to treat every person as potentially being infected with COVID-19. We are urging everyone who ventures into public places to take precautions, including wearing a mask and social distancing, to keep infections down.”