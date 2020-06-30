Restaurant in Parma closes doors after employee tests positive for coronavirus

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma restaurant has closed its doors after being notified that a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tony’s Family Restaurant announced on Facebook Monday night that the restaurant will be closing for two weeks due to the fact that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The restaurant stated that the employee’s last day of work was on Saturday and they were required to wear a mask during their entire shift.
According to the restaurant, the building is also being cleaned, and re-sanitized to ensure the safety of the staff members and customers.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.