Woman seeks justice after brother murdered on University of Akron campus

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Still not over her heartbreaking loss, Vivian Powers painfully describes losing her 43-year-old brother, Brian J Powers.
He was murdered on June 13 near Chapel Church on the University of Akron’s campus.
For Powers the search for answers has just started.
“I try to think about that maybe he got a chance to talk with God and was comforted, but I just keep thinking that somebody shot him and left him,” said Powers.
She’s dedicated to finding closure and needs your help, even if you want to remain anonymous.
Anyone with information is urged to reach out to the Akron Police Department.
“I know that people are scared and people don’t like to tell, but you have to think about that what if this was your brother,” said Powers.
Powers wants the world to know her brother’s life mattered.
He’s not just a statistic.
He was somebody’s son, uncle, godfather and friend.
“You didn’t just kill one person when you take that person you take their whole family you take something away from everybody who loves them,” Powers added.
The Akron Police department is looking over footage from around the church but continue to investigate.
