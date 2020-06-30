17-year-old driver causes serious crash in Stark County, troopers say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old female went left of center and crashed into a car driven by an 81-year-old man, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said.
The accident happened just before 10 p.m. on June 28 on Tuscaraws Street at Sippo Avenue in Perry Township.
Troopers said the teenager was westbound on Tuscarawas Street and hit George Nash going eastbound on Tuscarawas Street.
The teenager had to be cut out of her vehicle and is now being treated at Akron Children’s Hospital.
Troopers said she had serious injuries.
Nash and his two passengers were also seriously injured, according to troopers.
Nash was transported to Mercy Hospital and his two passengers were transported to Aultman Hospital.
No charges have been filed at this time.
