AAA says travel will be down over the weekend and throughout the summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The summer setup was perfect, the Fourth of July falling on a Saturday meant plenty of people could take a day off of work and make it a long and glorious summer weekend.
Hopefully that can still happen because it is clear, due to the pandemic, we could all use a little rest and relaxation.
Jim Garrity of AAA says many people will still hit the road over the long weekend but the expectation is that summer travel will be down about 15 percent this year and that will be felt,, with fewer people on the road, over the holiday weekend.
Garrity says people have 3 issues on their mind.
“What are we comfortable with, what can we afford and what is open,” he said.
The threat of the virus will most certainly keep some people from traveling, so will tight finances brought about by job losses due to a pandemic induced slumping economy and there just aren’t as many places open, or at full capacity, for visitors.
If you are traveling, Garrity says it’s more important than ever to plan, which means knowing the local Covid-19 restrictions and mandates.
“To make those choices, there is a lot of anxiety involved, but having information will relieve that anxiety,” Garrity said.
Gathering information means knowing Covid-19 hot spots.
Ottawa County just traced a Covid-19 outbreak to people who had just visited Put-in-Bay, but that is not expected to cut down on the massive crowds expected to show up this weekend.
And if you are traveling to southern Ohio you should know that the city of Dayton now has mandated that anyone leaving their home is required to wear a mask.
Same goes for the entire state of Pennsylvania.
Some will just stay home.
“That does present the possibility that a lot of people, with nothing else to do, will resort to maybe going to parties, going to backyard barbecue,” Garrity says.
The concern with the stay-at-home model, Garrity says, is that parties usually involve drinking but hopefully not an increase in drinking and driving.
There is also the threat that house parties will increase the risk of the virus spreading so there is a lot to consider when making your weekend plans.
