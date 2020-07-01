Akron woman charged in deadly stabbing that stemmed from dispute

Cher Wagner (Source: Akron police)
By Chris Anderson | July 1, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT - Updated July 1 at 9:59 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have taken a woman into custody in connection to a fatal stabbing following a dispute.

Detectives arrested Cher Wagner on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing and killing 41-year-old Kelly Avery.

Police responded to Euclid Avenue at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and found the victim lying in the front of a home with a stab wound to her chest.

Paramedics took the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to the police report.

Investigators say the 33-year-old suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute.

Wagner was found by police leaving a nearby home and was arrested on murder charges. She is being held at the Summit County Jail.

