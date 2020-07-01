Akron woman charged in deadly stabbing that stemmed from dispute

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have taken a woman into custody in connection to a fatal stabbing following a dispute.
Detectives arrested Cher Wagner on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing and killing 41-year-old Kelly Avery.
Police responded to Euclid Avenue at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and found the victim lying in the front of a home with a stab wound to her chest.
Paramedics took the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to the police report.
Investigators say the 33-year-old suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute.
Wagner was found by police leaving a nearby home and was arrested on murder charges. She is being held at the Summit County Jail.
