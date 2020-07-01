Athletic training continues in Cuyahoga Heights, University Heights after student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Heights-University Heights Superintendent Liz Kirby confirmed athletic training is back in action after one of the district’s student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
“Out of an abundance of caution,” Kirby said athletic activities were temporarily suspended until school leaders could talk to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health on Monday.
“Our communication with the Board of Health has reaffirmed the district’s commitment to conducting athletics safely and the sanitization protocols in place. Our current safety plan includes daily disinfecting of athletic spaces and surfaces. As such, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health has granted us permission to resume athletic training on Wednesday, July 1,” Kirby said.
Kirby said the district’s cleaning and maintenance staff further sanitized bleachers, railings, tops of fences, soccer goals, and the baseball field.
The crews also further sanitized the indoor facilities’ door handles, used the Clorox 360 machine in both gyms, the weight room, cardio room, restroom, and hallways in the athletic area, according to Kirby.
Kirby asked families to please cooperate with the Board of Health if they call regarding your family member with isolation or quarantine information.
The Board of Health can be reached at (216) 201-2000 or visit their website at www.ccbh.net
“We cannot stress enough the importance of health and safety for our student-athletes,” Kirby said. “If you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to contact me ate_kirby@chuh.org or Athletic Director Joe D’Amato at j_damato@chuh.org.”
