Brunswick Police drug bust seizes LSD, meth, and marijuana from home

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Drug Task Force confirmed an investigation lead to the discovery of suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, LSD, packing material, paraphernalia, and bulk US currency in a Brunswick home.
The MCDTF said agents and Brunswick Police conducted the search last week after an investigation based on citizen tips and anonymous complaints lead to the search of the home.
Officials did not confirm if any arrests have been made in this ongoing investigation.
Medina County residents can give tips to the MCDTF by calling (330) 725-9181, emailing info@mcdtf.org, or messaging their Facebook @MedinaCountyDTF.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.