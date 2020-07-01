Cleveland City Council member questions $1.2m plan to change manager of West Side Market parking lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parking is again a problem at the West Side Market.
This time though, it’s not a matter of finding a parking spot, it’s the money the city wants to spend on managing the lot for more than a million dollars.
The city wants to invest $1.2 million over three years ($400,000 per year) for a new company to oversee the property.
At Wednesday’s Cleveland City Council meeting, Interim Public Works Commissioner, Kim Johnson brought up the initial proposal of a new company, with the total yearly amount.
Ward 12 Councilman Tony Brancatelli, who posed the question, says more answers are needed. “How much are we generating on this, because part of this contract relies on generating revenue to be able to pay for this contract and provide a quality service.” said Brancatelli.
As for the taxpayers paying for this service, Brancatelli says, “One of the things that we just privatized was our golf courses. We’ve privatized a number of our different services...because we get a really good return on our investment.”
The Councilman hopes to have an answer and resolution during the next city council meeting in August.
