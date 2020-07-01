Cleveland grandmother injured in hit-and-run demanding justice long after the driver pleaded guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The victim of a 2018 hit-and-run says the driver, who was eventually arrested, is not complying with her terms of release.
Lisa Bell was standing near a parked car on November 10, 2018 on West 104th Street in Cleveland when a car sped down the street and lost control.
The vehicle crashed into the parked car, injuring Bell, another woman inside the parked car, and Bell’s grandson, who was six months old at the time.
Bell’s injuries were initially described as critical, while the others were treated and released with minor injuries.
The driver was eventually found and arrested.
She was sentenced to 60 months in jail and the judge ordered her to pay more than $4,000 in restitution.
“He gave her a chance and she didn’t comply with anything he told her to do,” Bell told 19 News on Wednesday.
“I think she’s making a mockery of me, my grandson and my friends,” she said.
Bell said she’s been in contact with the driver’s probation officer and they’re currently waiting for the judge to sign off on paperwork declaring the woman violated her probation.
19 News reached out to the Cuyahoga County Court’s Victim Service Center for an official statement on the driver’s responsibilities to the victim, but we did not hear back.
Because 19 News was not immediately able to locate contact information for the driver, allowing us to get her side of the story, we are not printing her name.
Bell said she needs knee replacement surgery and has trouble hearing, and walking. She said she also has back and nerve damage stemming from the incident.
"It's hard. I can't do a lot with them," she said, pointing to her grandchildren. "I'm just so grateful my grandson is okay. I could never live with myself if something happened to him."
Bell is just one of many people impacted each year by hit and run crashes.
At our request, the Ohio State Highway Patrol compiled statistics for those incidents.
Last year, agencies throughout the state reported 47,686 hit and run crashes. Of those, only 10,147 were solved.
“It means a lot of people are not whole,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago.
Santiago said not all of those should be considered malicious incidents, in that it’s possible some were reported without drivers knowing they hit and/or damaged anything.
But the statistics are staggering and provide context to overall issue.
Santiago suggested that such incidents take a toll on first responders.
“It’s extremely frustrating for law enforcement and first responders, who are also there helping those families deal with that situation,” he said. “You have a sense of ‘Did I do enough?’ or ‘I need to do more, so that I can make these folks whole again’ or assist them in the grieving process.”
