Cleveland police ask public to help locating missing 14-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are hoping the public can assist in finding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at her East 59th Street home on June 29.
According to the police report, Tashanay Bell left her home after her phone was recently taken away when she was caught with an older man in the Richmond Heights area.
Bell was last seen wearing burgundy leggings and a white shirt.
Anyone with information about Bell’s location can call police at 216-621-1234.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.