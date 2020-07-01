Court records: Elyria firefighter uploaded 355 files of child pornography

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria firefighter is facing federal charges for allegedly possessing child pornography.
Investigators began looking into the case after receiving information that a user uploaded 355 files of apparent child pornography between January 2012 and April 2020 over the Yahoo Mail platform.
According to federal court records, the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force determined that the IP address used to upload the inappropriate files through several email accounts was accessed by 52-year-old William Schaffer, of Wellington.
An agent with the Department of Homeland Security stated in the criminal complaint that the 355 files consisted of 346 images and nine videos that depicted children that range in age from toddler to young teen performing explicit and sexual acts.
A search warrant was served on June 30 at Schaffer’s home, where he lives with his girlfriend. He was interviewed and an iPhone, laptop, and external storage media were confiscated.
During questioning, Schaffer admitted to investigators that they would find child pornography on his computer.
Schaffer serves as a firefighter and EMT with the Elyria Fire Department, investigators say.
Elyria Fire Chief Carl Mack provided a statement to 19 News, saying:
Charges include transportation of child pornography and possession or access with intent to view child pornography.
A preliminary detention hearing is scheduled for July 2.
