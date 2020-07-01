Court records: Elyria firefighter uploaded 355 files of child pornography

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria firefighter is facing federal charges for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Investigators began looking into the case after receiving information that a user uploaded 355 files of apparent child pornography between January 2012 and April 2020 over the Yahoo Mail platform.

According to federal court records, the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force determined that the IP address used to upload the inappropriate files through several email accounts was accessed by 52-year-old William Schaffer, of Wellington.

An agent with the Department of Homeland Security stated in the criminal complaint that the 355 files consisted of 346 images and nine videos that depicted children that range in age from toddler to young teen performing explicit and sexual acts.

A search warrant was served on June 30 at Schaffer’s home, where he lives with his girlfriend. He was interviewed and an iPhone, laptop, and external storage media were confiscated.

During questioning, Schaffer admitted to investigators that they would find child pornography on his computer.

Schaffer serves as a firefighter and EMT with the Elyria Fire Department, investigators say.

Elyria Fire Chief Carl Mack provided a statement to 19 News, saying:

“Elyria Fire Department employee William Schaffer was arrested and charged with criminal activity involving children and pornography on June 30. We are cooperating with law enforcement on this matter. We take the matter seriously and he has been placed on administrative leave during this active and ongoing investigation.

He was hired in January 1994, and has no previous discipline with the department.

The fire department and the city do not condone the behaviors and activities associated with the charges of this individual. We are saddened and embarrassed by this matter. The Fire Department and the city have high standards and values that the employee has violated. Overall, the fire department has many great people who serve our community proudly.

We will let the justice system do the work necessary with this case and pray for any victims that may be involved with this very sad situation. Again, this is an active and ongoing investigation.”

Charges include transportation of child pornography and possession or access with intent to view child pornography.

A preliminary detention hearing is scheduled for July 2.