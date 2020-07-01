Cuyahoga County officials say the Justice Center is COVID-19 free months after release of non-violent inmates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials are breathing a bit easier as far as the Justice Center is concerned. The county jail is free of coronavirus. As of now, there are no new cases.
In mid-March, Cuyahoga County courts took a major step in reducing an already overcrowded jail population. Hearings were held on a Saturday and non-violent inmates were released.
The county’s Public Safety and Justice Affairs Committee is saying they have proof that move may have stopped the spread of COVID-19 and potentially saved lives.
“We haven’t had any new cases within the general population of the jail in a while, I will say. We are looking at more than a month to a month and a half of any new cases within the jail itself,” said Dr. Julia Bruner.
Dr. Bruner credits a number of other factors to this good news. She said, “We got to that zero number based off of all the work that the staff collectively did around maintaining PPE utilization, surveillance process in relation to testing and finding people symptomatic and testing them.”
“We continue to be going down the path of small numbers relative to what could’ve been and our case load for total positives is 162 out of 1,100 in May,” said Dr. Bruner.
Right now, there are just three people who have the virus and are being monitored within the jail. Dr. Bruner says all three cases were spotted when they walked in the door.
County council members admit this whole process has been very concerning considering the astronomical number of COVID-19 cases reported in other jails in Ohio.
As of last count, there were nearly 5,000 total cases in prisons across the state, the second most in the country.
County Council Member Dale Miller said, “I think you’ve really done great and it’s a real public service that has saved lives and served our community well.”
While the ability to house inmates in single cells has decreased, Dr. Bruner says their eyes are wide open and they’re looking to increase surveillance testing. The hope is to continue down this path of no new cases.
