1 drink on boat equal to 3 on land, natural resource officer says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Natural Resource Officer Maggie Brown said it’s best to leave alcohol on the shore.
“We don’t want people out driving while impaired right now this weekend is called Operation Dry Water we will have marine patrols looking for people who are boating and operating under the influence,” she said.
Brown says this time of year is when she sees an increase in the number of accidents involving alcohol.
“By using common sense which I find is not that common but drink fluids that will hydrate you alcohol dehydrates you one glass of alcohol on a boat is equivalent to three on land,” she added.
To be safe make sure you are wearing a life jacket.
That way if you fall of your boat into the water the coast guard can save you.
Brown has seen an increase in people being out on the water because of the pandemic.
She doesn’t want to rain on your parade she just wants to make sure everyone is warned.
“Lake Erie is a different animal you want to make sure you are careful, safe and that you’re not putting anybody at risk especially your passengers,” Brown said.
Things can still get dangerous even if the operator isn’t sober and everyone else is drinking.
“I have seen where the passenger was drunk and the operator was sober and the passenger distracted the operator and fell overboard,” Brown added.
