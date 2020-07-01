Fat Head’s Brewery employee tests positive for COVID-19

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Fat Head’s Brewery confirmed a Middleburg Heights Beer Hall employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
According to the brewery, the employee did not come to work on Thursday because they were feeling ill.
As a precaution, the restaurant shut down early on Thursday evening when they learned the staff member was ill.
Fat Head’s Brewery said it sent the customers home, contact traced, deep cleaned the facility, immediately notified the Health Department and brought them in.
The Health Department gave Fat Head’s Brewery the all-clear to reopen on Friday after following their directions.
Fat Head’s Brewery said it has placed the infected employee and those who may have been exposed to them on a paid, two-week quarantine.
According to Fat Head’s Brewery, each staff member has been trained on COVID-19 and conducts a self-health assessment that includes taking body temperatures and confirming they are COVID-19 symptom-free prior to starting their shift.
“We are all working through new dynamics. We appreciate your understanding as we navigate during this unique time. The safety of our staff and you, the consumer, is of most importance,” Fat Head’s Brewery said.
